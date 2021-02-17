Govt re-fixes edible oil prices

The National Committee on Daily Essential Commodity Marketing and Distribution has re-fixed the prices of edible oil, said commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday, reports UNB.

“The sale of edible oil at government-fixed prices must be ensured,” the minister said at a press briefing after a meeting of the committee at Bangladesh Secretariat.

Tipu Munshi said soybean oil (loose) will be sold at Tk 107 per litre at mill gates, while its prices for distributors will be Tk 110 and that of retail Tk 115.

Besides, the price of per litre bottled soybean oil at mill gates has been fixed at Tk 123, while for distributors at Tk 127 and the retail price at Tk 135.

The price of five-litre bottled soybean oil has been set at Tk 590 at mill gates, while for distributors at Tk 610 and the retail price at Tk 630.