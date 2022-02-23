Business

Govt to boost ICT products export to USD 5b by 2025: Commerce minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday assured that the government will provide all necessary support for boosting export income from ICT products and services to USD 5 billion by 2025, reports UNB.

"There is a huge demand of Bangladeshi ICT products abroad and we have to utilise this opportunity to achieve our export income target," he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tipu Munshi came up with this remark while exchanging views with newly elected executive committee members of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) at his secretariat office on Wednesday.

The BASIS delegation was led by its president Russell T Ahmed.

Advertisement

Among others, BASIS senior vice president Samira Zuberi Himika, vice presidents Abu Dawood Khan and Fahim Hasan were present.

The minister mentioned that prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced USD 5 billion ICT products export target at the inaugural function of Dhaka International Trade Fair.

He emphasised on more investment for the development of the ICT sector industries to utilize the skilled manpower in the ICT sector of the country.

The ministry of commerce is implementing a project to build skilled manpower in the ICT sector, he said.

Read more from Business
Post Comment
Advertisement