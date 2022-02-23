Govt to boost ICT products export to USD 5b by 2025: Commerce minister

Tipu Munshi came up with this remark while exchanging views with newly elected executive committee members of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) at his secretariat office on Wednesday.
The BASIS delegation was led by its president Russell T Ahmed.
Among others, BASIS senior vice president Samira Zuberi Himika, vice presidents Abu Dawood Khan and Fahim Hasan were present.
The minister mentioned that prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced USD 5 billion ICT products export target at the inaugural function of Dhaka International Trade Fair.
He emphasised on more investment for the development of the ICT sector industries to utilize the skilled manpower in the ICT sector of the country.
The ministry of commerce is implementing a project to build skilled manpower in the ICT sector, he said.