Govt to pay Tk 2257b as loan interest in 3 fiscals

Of the amount, Tk 294.4 billion, Tk 314.7 billion, Tk 335.4 billion, Tk 381.6 billion, Tk 460.1 billion and Tk 528 billion were paid for domestic loans for 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. Tk 15.4 billion, Tk 16.5 billion, Tk 18.4 billion, Tk 36.1 billion, Tk 34.5 billion and Tk 48.7 billion were paid for foreign loans' interest of those stipulated fiscals.

According to the document, due to the higher amount of concessional loans, Bangladesh is historically getting external financing with lower expenses. The outer financing average interest rate for the 2014-15 fiscal to 2018-19 fiscal was 1 per cent while the expenditure for the interest repayment was 0.8 per cent of the budget.

But due to the sliding down of grants and sliding up of loans the expenditure of interest repayment has slightly increased against external loans.

The interest rates for loans taken from external sources was 0.7 per cent, 0.8 per cent, 0.9 per cent, 1.4 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 1.4 per cent for 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscals respectively.

As per the document, interest rates for the same kind of loans will be 1.4 percent, 1.4 per cent and 1.5 per cent for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscals.

It mentioned that the interest payment for loans taken from internal sources was downed 2.3 percent comparing 2014-15 fiscal and 2018-19 fiscal due to some government reforms.

The interest rates for 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal for the loans taken from internal sources was 10.6 per cent, 10 per cent, 9.3 per cent, 9.2 per cent, 9.4 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively.