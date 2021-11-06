Hilsa output reaches 550,000 MT in 2020-21 FY: Minister

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim on Friday said country’s Hilsa production has marked a significant rise to 550,000 tonnes due to time befitting measures undertaken by the government, reports BSS.

The minister made this remark while addressing a district-level seminar titled ‘Development and Management of Hilsa resources project’, jointly organised by the Department of Fisheries (DoF) and concerned Ilish resource project, at the circuit house here.