Hilsa output reaches 550,000 MT in 2020-21 FY: Minister

Terming the current Hilsa production as the ‘wonder’ of the world, the minister said “Hilsa once reached on the brink of extinction...but government’s appropriate strategies have made the situation normal.”
The ministry of fisheries and livestock has played a vital role in protecting the national fish as the fish contributes about 12 per cent of the total fish production and about 1.15 per cent of the GDP, he told the seminar as the chief guest.
Elaborating government steps for protecting the fishes, Rezaul said “We on behalf of the government are imposing tougher action during restriction of mother and jatka Hilsa. Initiative of aerial monitoring operation is also underway.”
Hilsa sanctuary and laboratory also have been set up for increasing its production, he said, adding that “even legal actions are being taken against those who are trying to destroy this valuable resources.”
Rezaul said the government has launched ‘Hilsa resources development and management project’.
He, however, said climate change, river water pollution and uncontrolled dredging in most of the time caused an impediment to breeding and habitats of the Hilsa fishes and that’s why the Hilsas are mostly moving to another place from its habitats.
About the size and quantity of the Hilsa, the minister said “now the big size Hilsas are available in the country compared to any time in the past. Even the quantity of the fishes is rising.”
Hilsa meets nearly peoples’ 60 per cent protein demand—production has been raised upto six-fold in the last three decades.
