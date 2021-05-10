In the face of agitation, owners increasing holidays for workers

Although the government declared three-day Eid holiday for the government and private organisations to contain the spread of coronavirus, ready-made garment factory owners are increasing holidays for five to 10 days amid demonstrations by the workers for the demand.
Earlier, following the government decision, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) requested their members to follow the government directives accordingly.
To press home their demand for extending holidays during the Eid, some Mirpur-based RMG workers took to the streets on 8 May. Later, the movement sparked RMG workers of other localities.
On 10 May, workers of Standard Group at Kalshi of Mirpur area placed their demand for extending Eid holidays from three to 10 days. The Standard Group authorities accepted their demand.
On the similar demand, workers at Ha-Meem Group also took to the streets at Tongi Millgate area. Without any provocation, police allegedly fired rubber bullets on the agitating workers, leaving at least 12 workers injured.
When asked, BGMEA vice-president Shahidullah Azim told Prothom Alo, “The government directives over three-day Eid holiday was to contain Covid-19 infection. We appreciated the government move. However, none of the workers have accepted a three-day holiday now. They are going beyond control. That’s why some factory owners have granted workers with holidays for five to seven days. Keeping the usual Eid holidays in count, many factories have used their workers beyond their normal working hours for four to five days. Now the factory authorities are adjusting the working hours with the holidays.”
BKMEA vice-president Mohammad Hatem told Prothom Alo, “We have requested the factory owners to fix holiday period on mutual understanding between owners and workers. Many factories having no post-Eid assignment or less workload are granting their workers days for four to 10 days. There is no problem over Eid holidays in the BKMEA member factories.”
In a tripartite meeting with the factory owners, union leaders and government officials on 9 May, state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said the holidays for Eid must not exceed three days and the workers will not leave their workstation during the Eid days.
She, however, said in consensus with the factory authorities, workers could extend their holidays during Eid.
Meanwhile, only two or three days left ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, many factory authorities have yet not paid their workers monthly wages and festival bonus, although the state minister for labour and employment in the 67th tripartite meeting had instructed the factory owners to pay their workers accordingly by 10 May.
BGMEA leaders, however, claimed that 89 per cent of their 1,913 member factories have already paid their workers salaries while 92 per cent have paid bonus and salaries duly.
BGMEA is keeping some 44 factories under close surveillance where problems with salaries and allowances may arise.
On the other hand, BKMEA organisers claimed that 95 per cent of their member factories have already paid their workers duly.
This is to be noted that Narayanganj police are trying to arrest the owner of Cotton Power XL who had fled one week ago after closing the factory without paying his workers.
Industrial Police sources said that workers of Comfort Garments in Bhabanipur of Gazipur, East West Industrial Limited in Signboard area and Tamishna Group in Tongi area demonstrated for their due salaries-allowance on 10 May.
Moreover, workers of Sterling Design at Kaliakair and Standard Group at Konabari of Gazipur also took to the streets demanding the extension of holidays during the Eid.
In a video message, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said on 10 May that despite the Covid-19 impacts on RMG export, most of the factory owners have paid their workers duly. “Still some factories have problems over their workers’ salary and allowance. Steps have been taken to resolve the problems,” he said.
*This article appeared on the online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman