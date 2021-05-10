In the face of agitation, owners increasing holidays for workers

Although the government declared three-day Eid holiday for the government and private organisations to contain the spread of coronavirus, ready-made garment factory owners are increasing holidays for five to 10 days amid demonstrations by the workers for the demand.

Earlier, following the government decision, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) requested their members to follow the government directives accordingly.

To press home their demand for extending holidays during the Eid, some Mirpur-based RMG workers took to the streets on 8 May. Later, the movement sparked RMG workers of other localities.

On 10 May, workers of Standard Group at Kalshi of Mirpur area placed their demand for extending Eid holidays from three to 10 days. The Standard Group authorities accepted their demand.