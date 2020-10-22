Indo-Pacific Business Forum on 28-29 October

Indo-Pacific Business Forum will be held on 28-29 October with the robust agenda featuring leaders who determine the strategic direction of the Indo-Pacific, reports UNB.

The programme features US secretary of state Michael Pompeo, US secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross and US secretary of the department of energy Dan Brouillette.

During his recent visit to Bangladesh, US deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun said the United States looks forward to Bangladesh participating in the upcoming Indo-Pacific Business Forum.



