Inflation eases to 5pc in January

The general point-to-point inflation rate eased further last month (January) as it came down to 0.27 percentage point from 5.02 percentage point in January 2021, reports BSS.

“The general point to point inflation rate in January, 2021 eased to 5.02 percentage point,” said planning minister MA Mannan Wednesday.

He said this while briefing reporters revealing the monthly consumer price index after the day’s ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The planning minister said the current trend of inflation is a “good sign” hoping that such trend would continue in the coming months.

The general point to point inflation rate was 5.29 percentage point in December, 2020.