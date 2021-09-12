Infobip empowers businesses to deliver omnichannel, connected customer experiences

Founded in Croatia in 2006, Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualized interactions over customers’ preferred channels. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 70+ offices on six continents with 3.2K+ employees offering natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 8+ billion mobile presenting a standardized product offering to the market devices and ‘things’ in 190+ countries connected to over 700+ telecom networks.

With an experience of over 16 years in the industry, Harsha Solanki joined as the Managing Director-India at Infobip in 2017, now supervising India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Harsha’s expertise in the Application to Person (A2P) messaging space has been proven by her eminent track record. Before joining Infobip, her last venture was bSmart Tech Pvt. Ltd as the Country Manager, which later got acquired by Infobip. Prothom Alo spoke in detail about the industry. Infobip’s business, company vision, and the prospects in the Bangladesh market, in an interview.