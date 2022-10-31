Reported suspicious financial transactions up by 62.32pc in FY22: BB

Earlier in FY20, there were 3675 suspicious transaction reports while in FY19 such transactions were 3573, BFIU’s latest annual report said.
BFIU presented the details of the report during a press conference at Bangladesh Bank on Monday. The central bank’s executive director and BFIU head Masud Biswas shared the information with media.
Earlier in FY20, there were 3675 suspicious transaction reports while in FY19 such transactions were 3573, BFIU’s latest annual report said.
BFIU presented the details of the report during a press conference at Bangladesh Bank on Monday. The central bank’s Executive Director and BFIU head Masud Biswas shared the information with media.
According to the BFIU report, banks have submitted maximum of 7999 suspicious transaction reports in the entire financial year. In the previous financial year, the banks submitted 4495 reports. Financial institutions submitted 106 reports. Exchange houses have submitted 457 reports.
Generally, STR means a formatted report of suspicious transactions or activities where there are reasonable grounds to believe that funds are the proceeds of predicate offense or may be linked to terrorist activity or the transactions do not seem to be in usual manner.
Central Bank executive director and spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad, BFIU director Rafiqul Islam, and additional director Kamal Hossain among others were present at the press conference.