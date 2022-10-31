Reported suspicious financial transactions up by 62.32pc in FY22: BB

Despite strengthening monitoring to stop money laundering, suspicious transaction report (STR) has increased by 62.32 per cent in the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22), reports UNB.

According to a report of Bangladesh Financial Intelligent Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank, 8571 STR occurred in FY22; it was 5280 in FY21. In a fiscal year, STR has increased by 3291 or 62.32 per cent.