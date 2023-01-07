RAKUB disburses TK 19.54b agricultural loans in NW region

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) disbursed agricultural loans of around Tk 19.54 aimed at increasing crop production and boosting rural economy during the first six months of the current 2022-23 fiscal year.

The loans were disbursed through 383 branches in the country's northwest region consisting of 16 districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

Apart from this, the specialized commercial bank also recovered loans of Tk 19.92 billion including classified loans of Tk 2.09 billion. It has collected deposits of Tk 6.58 billion during the same period.

Headquartered in Rajshahi, the bank has set a target of disbursing loans of TK 32.50 billion during the current fiscal year, said Md Zahidul Haque, managing director of RAKUB.

Target has also been set to recover loans of TK 35.26 billion, including classified loans with TK 5 billion, and raise deposit collection to TK 30 billion, he said.

All the zonal and branch managers were asked to infuse more dynamism into its all business activities including loan disbursement, recovery especially the classified loan and deposit collection for benefits of both the bank and clients, he said.