Actual forex reserves stand at $23b as per IMF method

The actual foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh now stand at USD 23.56 billion, said Bangladesh Bank in its weekly report on Thursday.
The figure is lower by USD 6.4 billion than the previously estimated overall forex reserve of USD 29.97 billion.
The latest calculation was made excluding some already allocated funds, as prescribed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Publishing the actual data of forex reserves was one of the key conditions that the IMF placed while granting a USD 4.7 billion loan in favour of Bangladesh in January.
In the aftermath, Bangladesh Bank has excluded the Export Development Fund (EDF), Long Term Fund (LTF), and Green Transformation Fund (GTF) from the actual reserve.
Also, the funds that were disbursed to Sonali Bank for purchasing aircraft for Bangladesh Biman and allocated for the Rabnabad channel excavation project at the Payra port have not been considered in reserve calculation.
A total of USD 6.4 billion has been deducted from the previously estimated reserves.