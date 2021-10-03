15,000 taxpayers pay surcharge

Taxpayers living in Dhaka’s middle class residential area from Old Dhaka to Motijheel’s Colonypara, Shahjanapur, Khilgaon and Basabo pay more surcharge than the taxpayers from the capital’s upscale areas including Dhanmondi, Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Uttara.

Records of the taxpayers for the last several years at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) shows the tax zone-15 has been ranking top in surcharge for the last three years with more than 1,000 taxpayers paying this.

According to the NBR, people with net worth of Tk 30 million (3 crore) or more have to pay the surcharge on their income at various rates. Some 14,700 taxpayers paid surcharge in 2019-20 fiscal.