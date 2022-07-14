Banks instructed to encash 50pc of balance from exporters' retention quota

Bangladesh Bank has instructed banks to encash 50 per cent of the total balance held in exporters’ retention quota (ERQ) accounts in the names of relevant exporters.

The central bank issued a notice in this regard on Thursday. Bangladesh Bank initiated the move to safeguard the foreign exchange reserves.

It has also been decided to revise retention limit out of realized export proceeds from 15 per cent, 60 per cent and 70 per cent to 7.50 per cent, 30 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

The revised limit will remain valid until 31 Dec.