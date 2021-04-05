265 zarda, gul factories evading taxes

Many smokeless tobacco (SLT) manufacturers of Bangladesh have managed to slip away from the government's tax net; at least 265 of them are not paying taxes and 33 per cent do not even have a valid trade licence.

Of the 483 SLT factories, 435 zarda – moist or dry chewing tobacco – and 48 gul – oral tobacco powder – factories in Bangladesh, only 218 pay taxes.

Nasiruddin Ahmed, former National Board of Revenue (NBR) chair, came up with the number Monday while presenting the findings of the study "Factors inhibiting smokeless tobacco tax payments by smokeless tobacco manufacturers operating outside the tax net in Bangladesh" at a webinar.

The study was conducted with assistance from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.