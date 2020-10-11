282 jute goods declared as ‘versatile products’

Considering the demand in domestic and international markets and the global expansion of jute industry, the government has declared 282 types of attractive jute goods as ‘versatile jute products’.
The textiles ministry and Jute has released a list of versatile jute products with names, said a handout on Sunday.
According to the Jute Act, 2017, “Versatile jute product” means conventional jute products such as hessian, sacking, CBC and any product other than jute yarn with count of 06 (six) counts and above.
The formulation and implementation of various action plans of the ministry for the development and expansion of the jute sector is making an important contribution to the national economy.
Because of the smooth implementation of all these action plans of the present government, the jute sector is in the second place in the export trade of Bangladesh after leather, said the release.
The labor intensive jute sector has been playing an important role in the socio-economic development of the country.
The ministry has taken various initiatives for the development of the jute sector.
In order to accelerate the revival and modernization of the jute industry, the Compulsory Use of Jute Wrapping in Products Act, 2010, the Jute Act, 2017 and the National Jute Policy, 2018 were formulated.
Through the implementation of all these laws and policies, the demand for jute and jute products in the domestic and international markets has increased tremendously.
Various steps have been taken to diversify and use jute products through the Jute Diversification Promotion Center (JDPC), added the handout.
About 700 entrepreneurs of versatile jute products are producing various types of eye-catching jute products, most of which are being exported abroad.
Fairs are being organised in the country and abroad along with publicity campaigns to popularise the versatile jute products in the country.