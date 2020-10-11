282 jute goods declared as ‘versatile products’

Considering the demand in domestic and international markets and the global expansion of jute industry, the government has declared 282 types of attractive jute goods as ‘versatile jute products’.

The textiles ministry and Jute has released a list of versatile jute products with names, said a handout on Sunday.

According to the Jute Act, 2017, “Versatile jute product” means conventional jute products such as hessian, sacking, CBC and any product other than jute yarn with count of 06 (six) counts and above.