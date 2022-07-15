Farmers not to face loss due to rice import: Agriculture minister

The minister was talking to the newspersons after holding a review meeting on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the agriculture sector in the conference room of the Ministry at the secretariat in the capital, a press release said.

With agriculture secretary Md Saidul Islam in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by senior officials of the ministry, heads of organisations and agro-industrial entrepreneurs and business representatives, the release added, the BSS report said.

About the rice-import issue, he reiterated that there is no worry about it as the ministry of commerce, the ministry of food and the ministry of agriculture are working together in this regard.