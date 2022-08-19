Irrational price hike as no one speaks for consumers

The government does not have any monitoring or supervision over the market and the supply system of perishable and non-perishable food products. When any sort of influence is brought into to such a market structure, the powerful quarters take advantage of it and use their power to make extra profit.

We currently see such a picture in the case of commodity prices in the market. A type of instability prevails in the context of commodity prices.

Consumers are victims of this instability. There is no powerful quarter in the market structure and the supply system to speak in their favour. Simply put, there is no one to speak for the consumers. So, they have been destined to accept the pressure of additional prices.