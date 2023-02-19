Bangladesh Business Summit to accelerate trillion dollar journey: FBCCI

It will highlight the economic and market strengths of Bangladesh, and the concrete trade and investment opportunities of the country by convening national and global business leaders, investors, policymakers, practitioners, policy and market analysts, academia, and innovators.
These were revealed at a press conference held at a city hotel on Saturday to brief the media about the summit.
FBCCI president Jashim Uddin attended the press conference as the chief guest. He said that the summit will highlight the success story that has set the foundations for the sustainable growth trajectory of Bangladesh.
“It will showcase the dynamic business investment opportunities and the improvements and business environment reforms, and gain insights into the investment priorities of the global investors to improve policy, facilitate the exchange of investment success stories and good practices among investors,” he said.
Jashim said FBCCI will seek investors’ views and suggestions to create more partnership opportunities, secure concrete investment proposals and develop a solid investment pipeline for important sectors, and will facilitate effective networking dialogue and partnership opportunities among national and international investors, policymakers, and broader groups of stakeholders.
He further said it is time to set the strategic path of progress to achieve the goal to be a developed nation and to make the country a “Golden Bengal”. “It’s time to accelerate the trillion- dollar journey,”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) are partnering with the FBCCI for the summit.
There will be three plenary sessions on strategic issues, 13 parallel sessions, B2B Meets, Networking Sessions, Open House Reception and Guided Tours for the international delegates.
The Summit will feature ‘CNN Experience’ which will comprise of a series of thought-leadership sessions focusing on the country’s business climate, investment opportunities, and future sustainable impetus.
The sessions will include - Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in conversation with Richard Quest, CNN’s business editor-at-large, who will also moderate a business leader’s panel on day one. CNN Worldwide commercial and data executives will also provide a 360 global view on Bangladesh, harnessing CNN’s data and insights.
Besides the summit, FBCCI will also host the ‘Best of Bangladesh Expo’ and ‘Bangladesh Business Awards 2023’ as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration.
Best of Bangladesh Expo 2023: FBCCI will host the ‘Best of Bangladesh Expo 2023’ to showcase the best of Bangladesh’s products and services to the global audience.
The expo will feature a wide range of products and services from various sectors, including textiles, agro-processed foods, leather, ceramics, jute, and handicrafts.
The event aims to promote trade and investment in Bangladesh, increase the visibility of Bangladeshi products and services, and create business opportunities for local and international companies. The expo usually includes product displays, business-to-business meetings, and networking opportunities.
Bangladesh Business Excellence Award: The ‘Bangladesh Business Excellence Award’ is an initiative of the FBCCI to recognise and honour the outstanding performance of businesses and organisations in Bangladesh.
The award is given to companies across various sectors that have demonstrated excellence in areas such as leadership, innovation, customer service, and corporate social responsibility.
The selection process for the award is typically rigorous and includes evaluation by a panel of experts and business leaders. It is seen as a significant recognition for companies in Bangladesh and winning the award can positively impact a company’s reputation, brand image, and credibility. It also motivates companies to strive for excellence in their operations and contribute to the development of the national economy.
Business personnel and others can join the summit by registering at https://bdbusinesssummit.com, the FBCCI president added.
FBCCI senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, vice president M.A. Momen, Md. Aminul Haque Shamim, Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, M. A. Razzak Khan, chairman of the Policy Exchange Bangladesh and chief technical advisor of the Bangladesh Business Summit M. Masrur Reaz, FBCCI directors, secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, and other business leaders were present at the press conference.