Bangladesh Business Summit to accelerate trillion dollar journey: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is going to host the three-day ‘Bangladesh Business Summit 2023’ on 11-13 March at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), Dhaka as part of the celebration of its 50th founding anniversary.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the three-day summit the apex trade organisation of Bangladesh is going to organise, reports news agency BSS.

The Bangladesh Business Summit is an international trade and investment promotion event that is envisaged to become Bangladesh’s flagship business event.