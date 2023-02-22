TCB to buy 16m litres of soybean oil for OMS ahead of Ramadan

It will procure 5 million litres of soybean oil from UN Trading, Dhaka at a cost of Tk 864 million through direct purchase method (DPM) with Tk 172.08 per litre.
The Cabinet body approves a proposal of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to award a contract to J&C Impex Ltd., for supply, procurement, installation and also related expert services for Gas Turbine Section of Chittagong Shikalbaha 150 MW power plant at Tk 91.85 crore.
A proposal of the Roads and Highways Department received the nod of the Cabinet body to appoint Computer Network System Ltd (CNSL) as service provider for toll collection of "Syed Nazrul Islam Setu" under Narsingdi Road Division for three months extended time from 1 March to 2 May 2023.
The service provider will get 16.45pc service charge in exchange of the service.
The committee approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department to award a contract civil works of “Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road Development (2nd Revised)” at a cost of Tk 169.48 crore.
A proposal of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries received approval for procurement of 30,000 metric tons (MT) of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (Kafco), at Tk 110.20 crore.
The BCIC will also import 30000 MT bulk granular urea fertiliser from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at a cost of Tk 115.53