TCB to buy 16m litres of soybean oil for OMS ahead of Ramadan

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 16 million litres of soybean oil for its open market sale (OMS) programme ahead of Ramadan.

The cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) at a meeting, presided over by finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, approved two separate proposals of the commerce ministry in this regard on Wednesday.

As per the approval, TCB, a subordinate body of the commerce ministry, will procure 11 million liters of soybean oil from Meghna Edible Oil Refinery Ltd at cost of Tk 1902 million with each litre at Tk 172.08.