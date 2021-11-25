Local

42 top taxpayers honoured in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
42 top taxpayers honoured in Chattogram
42 top taxpayers honoured in ChattogramBSS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday handed over special awards to 42 individual top taxpayers in Chattogram region for the highest tax payments in fiscal year 2019-20, reports BSS.

The 42 highest individual taxpayers from Chattogram, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar were honoured by souvenirs, certificates and gifts in a ceremony held in a festive atmosphere at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Centre in the afternoon.

Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, commissioner, Tax Region-1, presided over the function while president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), Mahbubul Alam, addressed the function as special guest.

MM Fazlul Haque, commissioner, Tax Zone-4, delivered the greeting speech in the function while tax commissioner AKM Hasanuzzaman, tax appealed commissioner Manjuman Ara Begum, VAT commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner of Tax Zone-3 Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Industries (CMCCI) director Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and president of Tax Lawyers Association Enayet Ullah among others, addressed the function as guests.

