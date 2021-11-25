42 top taxpayers honoured in Chattogram

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday handed over special awards to 42 individual top taxpayers in Chattogram region for the highest tax payments in fiscal year 2019-20, reports BSS.

The 42 highest individual taxpayers from Chattogram, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar were honoured by souvenirs, certificates and gifts in a ceremony held in a festive atmosphere at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Centre in the afternoon.