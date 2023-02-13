Businesses call for govt support on steel industry

The businessmen of the steel and rod manufacturing sector on Monday sought the government’s support on an urgent basis to deal with the crisis surrounding the industry amid the price hike of raw materials in international market, reports BSS.

They said in such situation amid shortage of power and energy in the factories, the steel, rod and cement industries of the country are suffering from crisis.

They made the call and observations at the 2nd meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Iron, Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel and Re-rolling Industries held at the FBCCI office on Monday.