5000 trucks waiting to enter Bangladesh through Benapole

According to the Benapole port authority, trade with India is worth Tk 240 billion (24,000 crore) every year. Benapole Customs House directly and indirectly earns revenue of Tk 100 billion (10,000 crore) annually. Seven to eight hundred truckloads of goods are imported from India every day through Benapole port. At present the number is down to 300-400 only.

The mayor of Bangaon municipality in West Bengal, India, Shankar Adya Daku created a privately owned park called “Kalitala Parking” and forces the trucks to park there. Rs 2,000 is being taken from each truck illegally.

Sources further said that at present it takes 15 to 20 days for a truck to be imported to Bangladesh. All the subscription money has to be paid to the Bangladeshi importers. For these huge additional costs many are turning away from Benapole port.

On Tuesday morning, Benapole customs commissioner Azizur Rahman held a meeting with the Indian traders and customs to increase the number of imported trucks and increase revenue.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole Customs C&F Agent Employees Association, said there is a terrible traffic jam on the other side of Benapole. About 5,000 trucks with imported goods are waiting on the other side of the port. It now takes about 15 days to enter Benapole port from Petrapole's Kalitala parking lot. As a result, importers and C&F agents are suffering and import costs are rising.