Cabinet asks energy division to explain reasons behind fuel price hike

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, replying to a question at a press briefing after the meeting, said that the cabinet was informed about what the energy ministry or Bangladesh petroleum corporation (BPC) disseminated to the media in details about the fuel prices.
"The energy ministry was asked to brief elaborately again as it is a technical issue," he said, adding that the BPC chairman already explained in detail on the matter at a recent press briefing.
In reply to a question if the government would come back from its stance, the cabinet secretary said, "They (the ministry or BPC) will make all things clear."
On Friday last, diesel price was increased by Taka 34 to Taka 114 per litre while octane price by Taka 46 to Taka 135 and petrol by Taka 44 to Taka 130.