Transport, communication sector allocation to rise by Tk 61b

A total of Tk 876.29 billion has been allocated for the transport and communication sector in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.
The latest allocation is higher by Tk 61 billion than the previous fiscal’s allocation of Tk 815.19 billion.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget at the national parliament on Thursday.
He said the government laid emphasis on the integrated development of various means of communication, including roads, bridges, railways, sea routes, and airways.
“Our primary objective is to establish a domestic and international communication network which is secure, sustainable, environment-friendly, and economical,” he said.
Regarding the ongoing projects, he said the government is committed to ensuring timely completion of the projects and their subsequent maintenance after implementation.
The finance minister noted that the government has taken up plans to upgrade 2,342 km of national highways to 4 lanes, including the service lanes on both sides.
It is working for the development of the railway as a cost effective and safe mode of transportation for both passengers and goods.
Under the comprehensive 'railway master plan' spanning 30 years, the government has been implementing multifaceted programmes to foster the growth and development of the railway sector.
About the waterways and ports, the minister said the government has undertaken various projects to modernise Mongla port, including the implementation of waste and oil removal management systems, procurement of auxiliary vessels, and the construction of new jetties, while the Payra port is being transformed into a world-class seaport.
Also, the government is making extensive efforts to restore 3,720 km of waterways by digging and dredging rivers which were dead or almost dead.
The minister noted development and expansion works at various airports and said the authorities now focus on increasing the number of international flights and new destinations.