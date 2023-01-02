Loans in 4pc interest rate for importing raw materials

Banks will avail the fund at an interest rate of 1.5 per cent from the central bank. The end users will pay 4 per cent to avail the fund from banks, according to a Bangladesh Bank notice.

The fund would help exporters to tackle challenges in external trade stemming from its journey towards becoming a developing nation from a least developed one.

It will also help exporters address the challenges emanating from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Lenders will have to repay the fund within six months. But they can extend or reduce the repayment tenure for clients.

If any exporter fails to repatriate the worth of the exported goods on time due to any unexpected situation, the central bank will extend the repayment facility for another three months on a case-to-case basis.