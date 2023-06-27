Consumers feel pinch of exorbitant spice prices ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Prices of almost all spices have doubled in a year, and consumers are particularly feeling the pinch ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of Muslim community, when demand of spices is high.

Despite sufficient stock and import of essential spices, traders at both wholesale and retail level hiked the prices of onion, ginger, garlic, cardamom, cinnamon, clove, cumin, turmeric, and coriander.

SM Nazer Hossain, vice-president of the Consumers’ Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told news agency UNB that prices of essential commodities have already gone up, and the hike in prices of spice will further burden the already hard-up low and middle-income people.