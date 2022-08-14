Food-grain import declined due to uncertainty

After a gap of two to two and a half months, prices of daily commodities in the international market are on the decrease. Based on the product, prices have decreased by 15-20 per cent to 48 per cent. However, traders have reduced import despite the price cut.

Usually, whenever price keeps falling, import remains less until it stabilises. Now, the instability of dollar price has been added to that. Because of this, traders aren’t seeing any certainty of covering up the import cost by selling the products.

Businessmen say, a huge amount of daily commodities including food grains were imported in the last fiscal year. But, the demand was less in the country, due to price hike. So, there is no problem in supplying daily commodities at the moment. However, they have talked about constant monitoring under critical conditions, to avoid problems in future.

A review of the import and LC (letter of credit) data showed that, of all the daily commodities the import of wheat decreased the most.

Meanwhile, though the government allowed the private sector to import 400 thousand tonnes of rice in the first phase on 30 June to prevent the price of this commodity from rising, so far the import has not been more than 1 per cent of that.