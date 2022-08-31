Fixing prices of 9 items may yield temporary result

Actually, proper market management hasn't been established in our country yet, which facilitates the emergence of syndicate in the market. They (syndicate) can do whatever they want -- that was seen several times in the past.
However, some other ministries and offices of the government have the responsibility over the issue.
I think attention will have to be given to proper market management with combined efforts. It is a good sign that the commerce ministry has at least admitted that the prices of the goods were raised irrationally. As far as I have learnt about the decision, I think it will bring temporary results if the decision is implemented.
It will be a kind of negotiation-based price. However, considering the interest of consumers, the government should find out mid-term and long-term ways. Otherwise it won’t be effective as the opportunists will always look for the options. While fixing the prices of the products, some businessmen will argue that their products were bought at higher prices and they won’t sell them at lower prices. Their logic won’t be thrown out.
People are now under the pressure of inflation. In this situation, I am seeing the initiative of the government as a temporary attempt. Along with that, [I] want the government to walk for a bigger initiative. Consumers always allege that the businessmen are making hefty profit, pickpocketing them.
The government should stop the path [of making hefty profit] and create an atmosphere of competition. It may seem whether the MS rod and cement are daily necessities.
My stand is that these are vital products though they are construction materials. Now, it is a matter how the government would be able to fix the prices of these products, maintaining the proper supply. However, I welcome the initiative or the spirit of it.