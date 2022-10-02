Commodity import: Dependency on India rises amid global crisis

The ongoing crisis has brought some changes into the trajectory of import trade globally and Bangladesh could not escape the impact. Bangladeshi traders have increased their dependency on India for importing various products throughout the last few months, due to easier connectivity and reasonable shipping costs.

Consequently, the import volume from India reached a record high in the last fiscal year.

The traders attributed their high dependency on India to three issues – quick import, low transport cost, and connectivity through land ports, in addition to the seaports.

It came as a blessing for the small enterprises here as their import of daily necessities increased noticeably. They are competing with the giant importers in the local market as the Indian commodities can be imported in small consignments at competitive prices through the land ports.

However, the Indian authorities’ ban on export of wheat and some other commodities has triggered an uncertainty as to how long the small enterprises will be able to remain in the market.

According to the Indian commerce ministry, commodities worth USD 16.89 billion were exported to Bangladesh in the fiscal year 2021-22, which was USD 11.85 billion in the previous fiscal. It means the import from India rose 43 per cent within a year. The import items include electricity too.