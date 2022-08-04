Bangladesh seeking $2b from World Bank, ADB: Bloomberg News

The government wrote letters to the two lenders seeking $1 billion each, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
This comes days after Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper reported that the country wanted $4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including for budgetary and balance-of-payment support.
Last week, IMF said it would discuss with Bangladesh its loan request. Read full story
The country's finance ministry, World Bank and ADB did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Bangladesh's July to May current account deficit was $17.2 billion, compared with a deficit of $2.78 billion in the year-earlier period, according to central bank data, as its trade deficit widened and remittances fell.