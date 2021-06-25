83pc SMEs receive no stimulus, 69pc unable to pay wages: Study

These findings were revealed at the webinar "Covid Stimulus and Links to Employment, Consumption, and Investment: The Bangladesh Experience, Global Lessons, and Priorities for Next Round Support" organised by BUILD on Thursday.
"The national budget for FY2021-22 focused on the continued economic recovery amid the pandemic. If a second stimulus package is formulated, importance will be given to activate more SME-supportive organisations," planning minister MA Mannan said at the programme.
BUILD chair Abul Kasem Khan said unemployment, demand generation, and savings need to be addressed to make the government's fight against Covid-19 more effective.
International Labour Organization country director Tuomo Poutiainen said socially inclusive measures like assisting youth, real unemployed, vaccination programmes, access to education, and mental health need to be addressed and linked to the stimulus package. "To ensure continuity of investment growth, productive employment, social safety net programmes, the upcoming stimulus package should focus on inclusive areas."
Policy Exchange chairman M Masrur Reaz said, "The design of the government announced stimulus packages is not adequately inclusive as they do not properly consider the challenges and needs of small entrepreneurs. The working capital support and the overall design of the packages lacked incentives to help the employers sustain employment."
Sharing examples of stimulus packages in countries such as Germany, India, China, Vietnam, and the US, Reaz proposed several short and long-term recommendations for a robust next round of support.
Nihad Kabir, president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "The informal economy did not receive the expected benefit from the announced financial stimulus packages (FSPs)."
Centre for Policy Dialogue distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman suggested for segmented stimulus as "in the labour force of 60.5 million people, 4.4 per cent are employees, 44 per cent are self-employed, 11.55 per cent are family helpers and 15.5 per cent labourers."
Rizwan Rahman, president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the terms and conditions for the informal sector to avail FSP need to be simplified; and the initiative to formulate an SME database will identify the true beneficiaries.
Md Masudur Rahman, chairperson of SME Foundation said, "The government has announced two FSPs for SMEs, but the disbursement process of the commercial banks is not enough. Most of the SMEs are from an informal sector, making them unable to be bankable."
Asif Ibrahim, chairman, Chittagong Stock Exchange and founder chairperson of BUILD focused on taking learning from the first FSP to make the second more effective.
"Health, education, rural economy should get the highest priority while designing the second stimulus package. Constraints faced by SMEs to avail stimulus package needs to be addressed in an innovative and simplified manner."
BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum said a redesigned second round of stimulus would be helpful for the private sector – namely for the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries president Md Jashim Uddin Ahmed, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mahbubul Alam, and Bangladesh Bank General Manager Jamal Uddin also spoke at the event.