83pc SMEs receive no stimulus, 69pc unable to pay wages: Study

About 83 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are left out of stimulus relief and 69 per cent of firms were unable to pay staff wages, social security charges, and other fixed costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said a survey.

Conducted by Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and Policy Exchange Bangladesh, the rapid survey was released on Thursday, reports UNB.

The rapid survey, which was part of a study, also found that Covid hit the sales of 86 per cent of firms and 95 per cent of such business organisations reported lower demand compared to the pre-pandemic time.