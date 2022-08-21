Local

Gold price up by Tk 1,225 per bhori

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) announced to raise the price of gold once again by maximum Tk 1,225 a bhori.

The newly set price will be effective from Sunday across the country.

BAJUS issued a press release on Sunday over the matter. They said the gold price has increased in the local bullion market.

On 18 August, price of gold was slashed by maximum Tk 2,275 a bhori. Before that, on 7 August, the price went up to record high at Tk 84,331 per bhori.

As the price has been hiked, customers will have to spend Tk 83,281 to purchase 22-carat gold per bhori while the 21-carat gold at Tk 79,490, 18-carat at Tk 68,117 and sanatan gold at Tk 56,220.

However, BAJUS did not increase the price of silver.

Read more from Local
Post Comment