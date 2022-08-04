BB asks to calculate exposure limit at purchase price of stocks

The investment limit (exposure limit) of banks in the capital market will now be calculated at the purchase price instead of the market price, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The central bank issued a circular saying that the purchasing price of shares of other companies, mutual funds, debentures and corporate bonds will be considered during the counting of the highest exposure limit of banks.

Earlier, the finance ministry through a letter urged the Bangladesh Bank governor to allow the cost price of share purchase as their exposure limit.