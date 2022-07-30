Wheat price falling as India lifts embargo

The price of wheat has gone down by Tk 4-5 per kilogram as supply issues eased on the back of India resuming exports through the Hili land port in Dinajpur.

The traders said they bought wheat at Tk 36-37 per kg on Saturday, which was Tk 40 -41 per kg last week.

Mustafizur Rahman, general secretary of the Hili land port export-import group, told UNB that the price of wheat decreased due to increased supply recently.