Tax-free income ceiling may rise

NBR has been vested with the responsibility for achieving a revenue collection target of Tk 4.3 trillion in the next fiscal. This is Tk 600 billion more than the target given in the current fiscal 2022-23. In the last fiscal of 2021-22, there was a deficit of Tk 300 billion in the collection of duties and taxes. In case of such deficit in the current fiscal, there will be pressure on NBR to collect additional revenue of about Tk one trillion in the next year.

There is a reason for this increased pressure. At the end of January, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a loan of 4.7 billion dollars for Bangladesh. The organisation imposed several conditions on various sectors including NBR while approving that loan. For example, additional duties and taxes will have to be collected in addition to the normal growth in the next fiscal. It will amount to 50 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Apart from this, Bangladesh has to take steps to rationalise duty and tax exemptions.

A team comprising NBR and IMF is currently working jointly to find ways to rationalise duty waivers and increase revenue collection, NBR sources said. Shamsuddin Ahmed, member of income tax department of NBR, is leading the initiative on behalf of NBR.

A senior official of NBR wishing not to be named, said the disorder of so many days will not end overnight. Even if the rationalising of tax exemption could not be attained completely, there will be a partial reflection of it in the next budget.