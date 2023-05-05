Tax-free income ceiling may rise

There have been speculations that the income tax ceiling for individuals will be raised in the upcoming budget of 2023-24 fiscal. At present the tax-free income limit is up to Tk 300,000. In the next budget this limit can be increased from Tk 330,000 to Tk 350,000. This announcement may be made in the budget to give some relief to the tax payers amid high inflation.
National Board of Revenue (NBR) revealed the information. The issue is being discussed in the policy-making level meeting of NBR. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), various businesspersons, professional organisations and research institutions have demanded a raise of the tax-free income ceiling.
According to NBR sources, there are now more than 8.7 million Tax Identification Number (TIN) holders in the country. Among them only about 2.9 million taxpayers submit their returns to NBR every year stating their income and expenditure. Among them, 500,000 to 600,000 taxpayers filing returns pay minimum tax. The minimum tax-free income limit was last raised two years ago.
Alamgir Hossain, a former member of NBR (Income Tax), told Prothom Alo that in the current context, the matter of increasing the tax-free income limit can be taken into consideration because of the high inflation. People's real incomes have dropped. They can only pay taxes if they can make end meets.
Meanwhile, corporate tax has been reduced every year for two years. That is why, corporate taxes may not be reduced this year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation that visited Dhaka recently also suggested not reducing the corporate tax for the time being in a meeting with the NBR officials. According to reliable sources, NBR has agreed.
What else in the budget
In the current fiscal, there may be an opportunity to bring the laundered money back to the country by paying 7.5 per cent tax. This facility will expire on 30 June. Responsible sources of NBR say that this period may not be extended. And the opportunity to buy flats, houses and plots with black money may also be eliminated in the next budget.
Apart from this, tax exemption in the information technology sector will expire on 30 June. It is learned that this period may be extended till 2026. Following the upcoming budget, there have been various discussions in the budget meeting of NBR. A meeting will be held over the budget proposal after the prime minister Sheikh Hasina returns home from foreign tour. A decision will be finalised then.
Alamgir Hossain, a former member of NBR, said that if there is an opportunity to declare undisclosed income, many people wait for such an opportunity to come again. It is unfair to honest taxpayers. However, this opportunity can offered in case of particular cases, such as to increase the supply of foreign exchange or attracting investment in a particular sector.
Massive tax collection
NBR has been vested with the responsibility for achieving a revenue collection target of Tk 4.3 trillion in the next fiscal. This is Tk 600 billion more than the target given in the current fiscal 2022-23. In the last fiscal of 2021-22, there was a deficit of Tk 300 billion in the collection of duties and taxes. In case of such deficit in the current fiscal, there will be pressure on NBR to collect additional revenue of about Tk one trillion in the next year.
There is a reason for this increased pressure. At the end of January, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a loan of 4.7 billion dollars for Bangladesh. The organisation imposed several conditions on various sectors including NBR while approving that loan. For example, additional duties and taxes will have to be collected in addition to the normal growth in the next fiscal. It will amount to 50 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Apart from this, Bangladesh has to take steps to rationalise duty and tax exemptions.
A team comprising NBR and IMF is currently working jointly to find ways to rationalise duty waivers and increase revenue collection, NBR sources said. Shamsuddin Ahmed, member of income tax department of NBR, is leading the initiative on behalf of NBR.
A senior official of NBR wishing not to be named, said the disorder of so many days will not end overnight. Even if the rationalising of tax exemption could not be attained completely, there will be a partial reflection of it in the next budget.