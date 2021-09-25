ADB approves $250m loan for Bangladesh

This will be pursued through policy reforms that will create fiscal space to enhance public expenditure and support the recovery and growth of cottage, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (CMSMEs).

The loan will support the government's planned public investment in education, health, social protection, and infrastructure and help to stimulate economic activities and economic recovery. It is also aligned with the core objectives of the country's Eighth Five-Year Plan and supports the aspiration of Bangladesh to become an upper-middle-income country by 2031.

"The fiscal space created under the programme will allow the government to prioritise expenditures and upscale investment in social and economic infrastructure," said ADB principal financial management specialist Srinivasan Janardanam. "The programme is expected to increase the efficiency in public investment management and create a favourable environment for access to credit, particularly for the poor and vulnerable."