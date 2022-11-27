USD 4.5b loan: Govt starts meeting IMF requirements

The government has initiated the process of meeting the requirements put forward by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for clearing a USD 4.5 billion loan. The regulators concerned have already taken initiatives to slash the defaulted loans in the banking sector and subsidies.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) recently raised the bulk electricity price by 19.92 per cent, which prompted the power companies to propose a 20 per cent hike in the electricity price at the consumers' end.

The financial sector regulator, Bangladesh Bank, has asked four state-owned banks to pull their defaulted loans down to 12 per cent by June next year. At the same time, it started the calculation of net forex reserve as prescribed by the global lender.

The loan is scheduled to be sanctioned finally at a meeting of the IMF board of governors in the last week of December. An IMF delegation has completed the prior negotiations with Bangladesh, during their Dhaka trip from 26 October to 9 November.

They held separate meetings with the finance ministry, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Bangladesh Bank, and the power, energy and mineral resources ministry. They placed various requirements for clearing the loan and the authorities here started working accordingly even before the final approval.

The IMF demands include reforms in the banking sector and reduction in defaulted loans, slashing expenses on subsidies, and reforms in the revenue sector.

Ahsan H Mansur, a former IMF official and executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), said the conditions that are heard to have been placed by the IMF should be fulfilled and it will not be wise to dissent here.

“The conditions are too flexible this time. If we cannot accept these (conditions), then we have to understand that we do not want to solve the problem,” he added.