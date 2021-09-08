Local

Around 700 trucks with goods to be exported to India stranded in Benapole

Prothom Alo English Desk
Goods-laden trucks wait in queue at the Benapole land port as Petrapole port authorities restrict the number of trucks to enter India
As many as 700 trucks carrying goods for the Indian market remain stranded on Bangladesh side of the border at Benapole land port, due to lack of space apparently on the Indian side in Petrapole, reports UNB.

When contacted, Benapole Import-Export Association joint general secretary A Latif said, “Everyday around 400 goods-laden trucks enter Benapole port to export products to the other side. But Petrapole authorities are only allowing up to 200 to cross, citing inadequate space.”

“This has resulted in a long line of trucks in the Benapole port area waiting to be allowed across to deliver the goods in India. The tailback is increasing with each passing day,” he added.

Businessmen have pressed home their demand to the authorities in this regard to push their Indian counterparts to solve the problem as soon as possible stating that they are incurring a huge loss due to the status quo.

Benapole Customs House additional commissioner Neyamul Islam confirmed to the news agency that as of today (Wednesday), as many as 700 trucks remain stranded at the busiest land port between India and Bangladesh.

“We have contacted the Petrapole port authorities. They assured us that the problem will be resolved within a week,” Neyamul added.

