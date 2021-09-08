Around 700 trucks with goods to be exported to India stranded in Benapole

As many as 700 trucks carrying goods for the Indian market remain stranded on Bangladesh side of the border at Benapole land port, due to lack of space apparently on the Indian side in Petrapole, reports UNB.

When contacted, Benapole Import-Export Association joint general secretary A Latif said, “Everyday around 400 goods-laden trucks enter Benapole port to export products to the other side. But Petrapole authorities are only allowing up to 200 to cross, citing inadequate space.”