Around 700 trucks with goods to be exported to India stranded in Benapole

“This has resulted in a long line of trucks in the Benapole port area waiting to be allowed across to deliver the goods in India. The tailback is increasing with each passing day,” he added.
Businessmen have pressed home their demand to the authorities in this regard to push their Indian counterparts to solve the problem as soon as possible stating that they are incurring a huge loss due to the status quo.
Benapole Customs House additional commissioner Neyamul Islam confirmed to the news agency that as of today (Wednesday), as many as 700 trucks remain stranded at the busiest land port between India and Bangladesh.
“We have contacted the Petrapole port authorities. They assured us that the problem will be resolved within a week,” Neyamul added.