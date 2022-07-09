Local

Asia Apparel Expo expands network for Bangladeshi companies

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladeshi businesspersons with Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany
Asia Apparel Expo, 2022 held from 5 to 7 July in Berlin, Germany, has created opportunities to expand network and business for Bangladeshi companies participating in the fair, reports news agency BSS.

Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany visited the fair and spoke to each and every exhibitor from Bangladesh and inspected their stalls, said a press release on Thursday.

Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan expressed his satisfaction over the level of variety and quality of the items showcased.

He mentioned that total Bangladeshi exports to Germany are at its highest ever and reached 7.5 billion this year.

This positive trend is expected to continue, he added.

Commercial counsellor of Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, Md Saiful Islam, said that after two years of pandemic period ComAsia Ltd., the organisers arranged the 9th edition of Asia Appeared Expo 2022. Last edition was held in 2019.

Asia is the world’s number one producer for apparel products. More than 400 exhibitors from nine Asian countries (Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam) participated. Thirty-three companies from Bangladesh registered this year.

