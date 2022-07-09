Asia Apparel Expo expands network for Bangladeshi companies

Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan expressed his satisfaction over the level of variety and quality of the items showcased.
He mentioned that total Bangladeshi exports to Germany are at its highest ever and reached 7.5 billion this year.
This positive trend is expected to continue, he added.
Commercial counsellor of Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, Md Saiful Islam, said that after two years of pandemic period ComAsia Ltd., the organisers arranged the 9th edition of Asia Appeared Expo 2022. Last edition was held in 2019.
Asia is the world’s number one producer for apparel products. More than 400 exhibitors from nine Asian countries (Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam) participated. Thirty-three companies from Bangladesh registered this year.