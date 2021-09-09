Bangladesh allows imports of around 1.7m tonnes rice

Bangladesh, domestic rice prices dropped slightly after the government allowed private importers to import around 1.7 million tonnes.

"Apart from private imports, rice is also being imported through international tenders. We are very hopeful that the prices will go down further in the coming days," Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, secretary at the food ministry, told Reuters.

"Traders are mostly buying rice from India through land ports," a Dhaka-based trader said.