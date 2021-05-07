Bangladesh approves tender to buy 50,000t of rice from India

Bangladesh approved a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice from India via railways for the first time as the government battles to shore up dwindling reserves.

"The rice will be supplied through the railways from India for the first time so that it can be imported in the shortest possible time," Shahida Akhter, a senior Bangladeshi government official, said.

Rice export prices of neighbouring India dropped to their lowest since mid-November this week on increased supplies after the central government released stocks to help poor people adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Top exporter India's five per cent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $371 to $376 per tonne this week, versus last week's $374 to $379 range.