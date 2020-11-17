Bangladesh Bank releases new banknote of Tk 10

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Tuesday released new banknote of Tk 10 incorporating advanced security features of the currency with an aim to prevent fake notes, reports BSS.

The new banknotes are available at the head office of Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel area of the capital.

Other branches of the central bank would gradually issue the new banknote.

The measurement of the new banknote is 123 X 60 millimetres and it contains the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.