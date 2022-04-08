Local

Bangladesh Bank to release new notes of Tk 230b ahead of Eid

Prothom Alo English Desk
New currency notes
Bangladesh Bank (BB) will start releasing new currency notes of Tk 23,000 crore (230 billion) in the market from 20 April through 32 branches of different scheduled banks, reports UNB.

The central bank has already printed new notes to meet the demand ahead of holy Eid-ul-Fitr, said Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of the central bank.

The new notes will be exchanged through 32 branches of scheduled banks in Dhaka city, Gazipur and Narayanganj cities, he told the news agency.

Primarily the central bank has printed new notes of Tk 23,000 crore ahead of Eid and the volume of new notes would be increased if required, official sources said.

The central bank has withdrawn the similar quantity of old currency notes from the market to make a balance in currency flowing, Serajul said.

The new notes will include Tk 10, Tk 20, Tk 50 and Tk 100.

The central bank used to exchange new notes for people in special booths at its head office. But the practice was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh Bank will exchange notes again as the infection rate of Covid-19 has decreased.

