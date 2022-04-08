Bangladesh Bank to release new notes of Tk 230b ahead of Eid

The new notes will be exchanged through 32 branches of scheduled banks in Dhaka city, Gazipur and Narayanganj cities, he told the news agency.

Primarily the central bank has printed new notes of Tk 23,000 crore ahead of Eid and the volume of new notes would be increased if required, official sources said.

The central bank has withdrawn the similar quantity of old currency notes from the market to make a balance in currency flowing, Serajul said.