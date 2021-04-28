Bangladesh eyes Guinea Bissau as new export destination

Bangladesh has requested Guinea Bissau, a county in West Africa, to consider accrediting a non-resident ambassador to Bangladesh at least for maintaining a regular contact in both ways to help boost relations between the two countries exploring trade potential.

Terming the trade between two countries as not up to its potentials, Bangladesh suggested that Guinea Bissau can import quality goods at affordable price from Bangladesh, such as, RMG, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, electronics, ICT products, bicycles, motor cycles and even ships.

Bangladesh ambassador to Portugal Tarik Ahsan presented his credentials to the president of Guinea Bissau Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo in the capital city Bissau on Tuesday as the non-resident ambassador to that country with residence in Lisbon and raised the issues.

The president expressed his willingness to concurrently accredit a non-resident ambassador of Guinea Bissau to Bangladesh.

He expressed keen interest in expanding cooperation with Bangladesh, particularly in the proposed areas of trade and capacity building, and suggested that the two foreign ministries remain in contact for promoting the cooperation.