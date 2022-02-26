Bangladesh eyes huge Saudi investments

Officials of the Saudi Ministry of Investment will visit Dhaka with 29 investors soon and explore investment opportunities in PPP projects.

The shipping ministry presented three PPP models -- Chattogram Port Authority, Container Terminal-2 of Payra Port Authority, and Container Terminal-2 of Payra Port Authority.

At a recent virtual conference, the Authority in Bangladesh and the Saudi Ministry of Investment explored the potentials of PPP projects in this country.

At the conference, Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, highlighted the close ties between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.