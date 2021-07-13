Bangladesh-France bilateral trade drops by 15pc in 2020

The bilateral trade between Bangladesh and France contracted for the first time in years in 2020 and came down to EUR 2.76 billion, showing a decrease of 15 per cent compared to 2019, said a press release.

Fuelled by readymade garment sector and several leather products representing 98 per cent of French imports from Bangladesh, total volume of imports decreased by 15 per cent in a year to reach EUR 2.52 billion in 2020.