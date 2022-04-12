Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000T wheat purchase tender

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Agrocorp.
Traders reported two other offers from trading houses - Swiss Singapore offered $414.98 and Bagadiya Brothers $417.19, both per tonne CIF liner out.
Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.
Traders say Bangladesh is among importing countries hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports and surging prices of wheat and other commodities.
In its last reported wheat tender on 16 March, Bangladesh’s state grains buyer received the lowest price offer of $409.97 a tonne CIF liner out.
This was up from the $390.92 a tonne CIF liner out paid by Bangladesh in a previous wheat tender on 23 February just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a special operation.
Shipment in Monday’s tender is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.
Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months to shore up its depleted reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.