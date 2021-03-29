Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000t rice

The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was at $411.93 a tonne CIF liner out, an official at the state grain buyer said.

The lowest offer was submitted by trading house PK Agri Link while five other traders competed for the tender, the official said.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms which include some ship unloading costs, for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.