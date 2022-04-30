Govt to buy rice from farmers for 40 Tk a kg

Domestic supplies are comfortable as government is distributing a lot of rice to poor people at free of cost or at nominal rate," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam's 5 per cent broken rice were offered at $415 per tonne on Thursday, unchanged from last week.

However, prices could rise in the coming weeks as supplies were running low with the winter-spring harvest almost over, a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

"Traders are hesitant to sign new export contracts, waiting for prices to go up higher," the trader added.

Preliminary shipping data showed 300,990 tonnes of rice is to be loaded at Ho Chi Minh City port in April, and 40,000 tonnes during the first week of May, with most of the rice heading to the Philippines, Africa and Cuba.