Bangladesh, India commerce secretary-level meeting likely in March

Dhaka has long been demanding lifting of anti-dumping duty imposed by New Delhi on Bangladesh’s jute products since 2017 for five years.

Although the matter was prominently discussed in the last commerce secretary-level meeting held in Dhaka on March last year, but no significant headway was made yet to this end.

Bangladesh also wrote a formal letter to India’s authority to withdraw the duty, sources said.

They, however, said that signing of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and expansion of bilateral trade will be the top of the agenda in the upcoming meeting.